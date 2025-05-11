Bayelsa NUJ Under My Leadership’ll Foster Collaborations – Yemoleigha

Share

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, has assured that the council under his leadership will foster collaboration among stakeholders to expand and reposition the media space in the state to meet evolving challenges.

Yemoleigha, in a statement issued on behalf of the State Working Committee and the State Executive Council of the NUJ, expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government and other critical stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of the recently concluded Bayelsa Media Summit.

He specifically acknowledged the supportive roles played by key actors within the media landscape, particularly Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for their commitment to the media development agenda of the state.

The NUJ chairman also commended the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai, for her proactive approach to information management and her consistent efforts in projecting the achievements of the Prosperity Administration across various sectors.

Yemoleigha noted that the Media Summit served as a platform for key newsmakers to synergize and redefine the media landscape in Bayelsa through positive engagement and reportage driven by development journalism and social responsibility.

He extended appreciation to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Nimibofa Ayawei; security agencies and paramilitary formations; resource persons; members of the academic community; traditional rulers; clergy; the National Youth Service Corps; students of tertiary institutions; Tantita Security Services Ltd; civil society organisations; and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), among others.

Yemoleigha also thanked members of his executive, former chairmen, elders, veterans, and all journalists in the state for their commitment to instituting a paradigm shift in the NUJ Bayelsa State Council.

