Bayelsa NUJ: FCC Passes Vote Of No Confidence On CSC, Vows To Boycott Election

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, (FCC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council has passed a Vote of No Confidence, on the Credentials and Screening Committee (CSC) of the Triennial Delegate Conference.

In a communique issued after an emergency congress on Tuesday by the Chairman, Tife Owolabi and Secretary Pauline Onyibe, the council noted with reservation that some candidates were wrongfully disqualified while others who did not meet the requirements were cleared by the Credential Screening Committee and endorsed by the National Secretariat of the NUJ in Abuja.

The FCC maintained that they were boycotting the election in it’s entirety, noting that the Chapel’s representative in the Credential Screening Committee, Bassey Willie, who is a member of the CSC has been withdrawn from the process.

The Communique reads:”The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel rising from an Emergency Congress on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, resolved as follows: “That, after careful observation of ye processes leading to the Thursday, October 31, 2024, Bayelsa State Council Election, we express grave concern and dissatisfaction on the position of the Credential Screening Committee (CSC).”

“That, some candidates were wrongfully disqualified while others who did not meet the requirements were cleared by the Credential Screening Committee n endorsed by the National Secretariat of the NUJ in Abuja.”

“That, having lost confidence in the integrity of the processes leading to the election by the conduct of the Credential Screening Committee and the NUJ National leadership, we pass a Vote of No Confidence on the Credential Screening Committee and the entire electioneering process.”

“That, we are therefore boycotting the election in it’s entirety. The chapel representative in the Credential Screening Committee, Mr Bassey Willie, is hereby withdrawn from the process.”

“That, we are still observing the activities of the Bayelsa State Council of the NUJ which could result in our pulling out of the state council.”

