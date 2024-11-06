Bayelsa NUJ Election: FCC Resolves To Participate

Share

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State, has resolved to participate in the forthcoming Nigeria of Union of Journalists coming on November 16, 2024.

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel after an exhaustive emergency congress held on Wednesday at the chapel stated that the resolution came as a result of the clearance of her chapel member, Ebiowei Lawal to take part in the incoming Election.

In a Communique signed by Tife Owolabi, Chairman of the Congress and Pauline Onyibe, Secretary, Chapel noted: “That, after exhaustive deliberation, members have resolved to participate in the forthcoming NUJ Bayelsa State Council election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.”

“That, the decision to partake in the election was taken as a result of the intervention of the National Leadership of the Union in which all grey issues were amicably resolved, consequent upon the withdrawal of the court case and clearance of a member of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Ebiowei Lawal, to contest the Vice Chairmanship position in the election.”

“The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel has asked the Credentials Screening Committee to be neutral and provide a fair, level playing field for all candidates during the election.”

“That, a member of the FCC chapel, Mr. Bassey Willie, who was asked to withdraw from the Credentials Screening Committee, is hereby asked to return to his duties.”

“That, the FCC calls on all the candidates to go about the electioneering process in a peaceful manner devoid of mudslinging and animosity.” The Communique reads.

