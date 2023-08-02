Bayelsa NLC Joins Others To Protest Against Hardship In Nigeria

The Bayelsa State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday joined her other chapters in other parts of the country to stage a peaceful protest against the removal of Fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The presence of heavy security armed men couldn’t deter them as filled out their numbers to express their displeasure.

The protest which started from the Mbiama-Yenagoa axis of the state through the OMPADEC junction terminated at the Government House gate.

The state chairman, Barnabas Simon, speaking said that the fuel subsidy removal has brought untold hardships to families with no fashioned-out plans to remedy the hardship.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu was in a hurry to remove the subsidy stating that he should have thought about the masses before taking the decision.

“The removal of fuel subsidy was hasty with no thought-out plan to cushion the effects on workers and other Nigerians already in poverty.

Every household is suffering hardships caused by the harsh policies of President Bola Tinubu

“Today, every family feels the fang of the harsh policies of the government which have resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services, tuition fees, rising cost in accessing quality healthcare just to name a few.”

“We call on Federal Government to implement people-centred agreements reached with organised labour. Incessant increase in fuel price is responsible for inflation, poverty and unemployment.

“We condemn an increase in school fees. An increase in school fees will cause an increased number of out-of-school children. NNPCL, a private company, should not determine fuel prices.

“We protest against the suppression and suffering of the Nigerian people. Hunger and poverty do not know any tribe, religion, party or geopolitical arrangement.”

Addressing the NLC protesters, the Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Stanley Braboke, said “The fuel subsidy removal is not the making of the state government”.

He promised to convey their protest letter to Governor Diri and commended them for the peaceful march “to register your dissatisfaction concerning the policies of the new APC-led Federal Government”, saying that organised labour would not need to embark on protest if it were an issue within the control of the state government.