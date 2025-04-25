Bayelsa NEW Associates Set For Mega Rally To Honour Tinubu

Share

As the Bayelsa State chapter of NEW Associates prepares to hold a Mega Rally in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, April 26, the convener of the event, Alabh George Turnah, has assured stakeholders and the public of a peaceful and well-organised gathering.

Turnah, who is the Acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State and Zonal Secretary of the PDP in the South-South, made this known during a strategy meeting with members of the NEW Associates in Yenagoa.

In a statement released by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday Egbo, Turnah emphasised the importance of political alignment and collective effort in shaping electoral outcomes.

He revealed that the rally will not only celebrate President Tinubu’s leadership but also serve as a platform to appreciate the appointment of Ijaw sons and daughters into critical federal roles, including Samuel Ogbuku, MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), whom he praised for transforming the region through strategic leadership.

Turnah also highlighted the leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and national leader of NEW Associates, commending his commitment to South-South development and youth empowerment.

He described Wike’s political ideology as “a school of thought driven by vision, inclusion, and youth development.”

“The young leaders Wike discovered between 2011 and 2015 are now shaping the political landscape of Rivers State. That’s leadership with foresight and a large heart,” Turnah stated.

He stressed that the NEW Associates is not limited by party lines, describing the group as a national platform open to members of all political affiliations who share the goal of sustaining good governance under the Southern presidency.

“The NEW Associates is a political family. Everyone has the right to make a choice, and I take full responsibility for mine — in 2019, 2023, and beyond — without regrets,” he declared.

Responding to concerns about security, Turnah assured that the event is being held in collaboration with security agencies and will follow a structured mobilisation strategy across Local Governments and stakeholder groups.

“Every participant is traceable to the person who mobilised them. Any attempt at disruption will be swiftly identified and addressed. We will not tolerate infiltration,” he warned.

Turnah also addressed recent public reactions to remarks attributed to Wike, stating that they were misunderstood and reaffirming Wike’s long-standing commitment to the Ijaw nation and South-South development.

“The average Bayelsan is tired of following selfish politicians with no long-term vision. Wike has always acted in the best interest of our region,” he said.

The Bayelsa rally is expected to draw political leaders, civil society groups, and community stakeholders as the NEW Associates continues to push for political alignment and developmental consolidation across the South-South.

