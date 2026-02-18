Bayelsa: NAWOJ Urges Stakeholders To Pass Special Seat Bill

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bayelsa State Chapter, has joined women groups and well-meaning Nigerians to call for the urgent passage of the Special Seats Bill (HB1349).

Bayelsa NAWOJ urged federal lawmakers, particularly Representatives and Senators from the state, to vote in favour of the bill, citing its alignment with national efforts to advance inclusion, equity, and democratic consolidation.

She said that the Bill, when passed into law, will promote women’s political inclusion in national development.

The Chairperson of the State NAWOJ, Mrs Grace Orumieyefa and Secretary, Mrs Eyal Ikisikpo- Banabo, in a statement on Wednesday, stated women constitute a significant proportion of Nigeria’s population but remain under-represented in elective and appointed offices, undermining democratic legitimacy and limiting diverse perspectives.

Following the Nigeria Women Solidarity March at the National Assembly in Abuja, NAWOJ Bayelsa State Chapter expressed its full support for the bill, describing it as a structural solution to the systemic exclusion of women from political representation.

The association emphasised that the bill’s passage would enhance legislative responsiveness to key issues such as education, healthcare, and social protection, driving sustainable development in Bayelsa State and across the federation.

NAWOJ Bayelsa State, therefore, called on lawmakers to treat the bill with urgency, seriousness, and professionalism, and to act in national interest by ensuring its immediate passage.