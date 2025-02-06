Bayelsa NAWOJ Seeks End To Female Genital Mutilation

Share

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bayelsa State Chapter, has called on everyone to join hands in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation ( FGM).

A statement on Thursday jointly signed by NAWOJ Chairperson, Grace Orumieyefa and Secretary, Eyal Ikisikpo, stated that female genital mutilation is a violation of women and girls’ rights as it endangers their physical, emotional and mental health as well as limits their potential to live healthy live.

The statement noted that Female Genital Mutilation affects over two hundred million women globally, with dire consequences ranging from debilitating pain to childbirth complications to death.

Nawoj maintained that every woman deserves to grow up free from harm, with their rights and dignity intact.

It also called on community leaders, health workers and family members to play their role and protect the female gender from FGM.

This year’s theme for International Day of Zero Tolerance for Genital Mutilation, “Step up the Pace, provided an opportunity to highlight progress and raise awareness to end the harmful practice.

