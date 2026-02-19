New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
Bayelsa: NAWOJ Pushes For Passage Of Special Seats Bill

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bayelsa State Chapter, has joined women groups and well meaning Nigerians to call for the urgent passage of the Special Seats bill.

NAWOJ Bayelsa State urged lawmakers at the national assembly to vote in favour of the bill, citing its alignment with national efforts to advance inclusion, equity, and democratic consolidation.

Chairperson of NAWOJ Bayelsa, Mrs Grace Orumieyefa and Secretary, Mrs. Eyal IkisikpoBanabo, in a statement on Wednesday, stated women constitute a significant proportion of Nigeria’s population, but remain under-represented in elective and appointed offices, undermining democratic legitimacy and limiting diverse perspectives.

Following the Nigeria Women Solidarity March at the National Assembly in Abuja, NAWOJ Bayelsa State Chapter expressed its full support for the bill, describing it as a structural solution to the systemic exclusion of women from political representation.

