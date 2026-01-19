Bayelsa Monarch Hails New Year Reunion Party

His Royal Highness, Israel Sunny-Goli, has described the weekend’s New Year reunion party of indigenes of Brass Island in Bayelsa State as a revival of traditional communal ties.

The former lawmaker, who sponsored the gettogether, said the event brought together former political adversaries, offering a fresh push for reconciliation after years of divisions driven by political differences.

Sunny-Goli: “The gathering has shown the positive disposition of all Brass Islanders to the issue of reawakening social life on the island. “It is to bring people who have not seen each other for a decade or two together.

“It is a message to all that the social and economic life of our people should return in the atmosphere of peace.”

Also speaking, Dr. Kune Claudius, who chaired the occasion, described the reunion as historic, noting that Sunny-Goli has a track record in fostering unity.

He urged residents to seize the moment as a turning point.

He said: “Life is too short and reunions are too rare to waste time on grudges that even we can no longer remember clearly.