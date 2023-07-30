Bayelsa Ministerial Slot: We’re Optimistic Tinubu Will Appoint Core APC Man – ICC

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has declared that it was very optimistic that President Bola Tinubu will appoint a core, seasoned and well-qualified All Progressives Congress (APC) person who will make a positive impact for the party in the November 11 gubernatorial election.

The group said that President Tinubu knows better not to give the ministerial slot to a PDP mole who would only try to truncate APC’s chances of upstaging the PDP in the state.

The group, therefore, assured members of the APC in the state that former President Goodluck Jonathan will not be allowed to nominate the Bayelsa’s ministerial slot.

The ICC said it was inconceivable for Jonathan, who is one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to nominate the state’s representative in the incoming cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ICC in a statement signed in Yenagoa on Sunday by its Director, Administration, Chief Joseph Fafi, however, appealed to party members who were angry at the report to calm down.

Fafi, who described President Tinubu as a thorough person and rewarder of loyalty, insisted that there was no way such injustice and unfairness would be allowed under the current President.

Fafi said President Tinubu understood that APC Bayelsa was preparing for a major election and would make appointments to strengthen the party and not empower any PDP mole.

The statement read in qoute “For us, Bayelsans, this is not just any year. There’s some significance to the fact that this is an election year. So appointments coming in must be precise and tactical. Tinubu knows better than to give the ministerial slot to a PDP mole who would only try to truncate APC’s chances of upstaging the PDP in the state.

“So while the rumours come with some flesh, because, obviously a few PDP chieftains are scurrying around nocturnally to fly certain persons, who campaigned heavily for Atiku, the rumours in reality will remain what they are: rumours.

“We are optimistic Tinubu will appoint a core, seasoned and well-qualified party person who would be a huge positive in our gubernatorial elections come November 11th.

“We urge our teeming supporters and entire campaign structure in the ICC, members of the APC and Bayelsans, in general, to relax for the right thing will be done, equity will take centre stage”.

“It is inconceivable to think that Jonathan would nominate a minister from Bayelsa State. While he is an elder statesman and we accord him that regard, as drivers of Tinubu’s presidential campaign in Bayelsa state under the leadership of Engr Preye Aganaba, we know those who supported him and those who worked against Tinubu.

“It was open and incontestable. Giving him the right to produce a minister in this government isn’t among the privileges Tinubu is ready to offer Jonathan.

The ICC’s reaction was following tension generated in the party by virile reports suggesting that Jonathan was making attempts to hijack the Bayelsa’s ministerial slot.

The report rattled all APC stakeholders in the state including members of the influential APC Elders’ Forum, who vehemently condemned the move.