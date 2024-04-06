Bayelsa LG Election: Diri Thanks Bayelsans For Coming Out To Vote

The Bayelsa State Governor has commended Bayelsans especially people from his local government ( Kolokuma Opokuma) for coming out to vote in the Local Government Election stating that he was very happy with their peaceful disposition.

This was as he commended the state independent electoral commission for the organisation of the election stating that reports available to him indicated that the poll was generally peaceful across the state.

Speaking to to journalists at his Kalamaowei wari unit 4 ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area shortly after casting his vote, he expressed the optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the 105 wards of the eight local government areas disclosing that it was the only party with wide acceptance and vigorously campaigned across the state ahead of the election.

Diri explained ” You can see that the exercise is peaceful here and it was seamless and the voting process is seamless. I think this is the way it is in every other unit and ward and we expect peaceful and successful local government elections which will usher in a new leadership in the local government.

“Eventually, people came out because they knew that the local government chairmanship and councillorship are the closest to the people and I also remember that during our own party nomination processes, the level of interest that it generated across the whole state, clearly people are aware that today is local government elections in Bayelsa State.

“Clearly, in the build-up to this election, the PDP went around campaigning across all wards and local government areas, we have candidates in the eight local government areas and 105 Wards and so by the grace of God, I am sure that at the end of the day, we have the support of the people judging by the outcome of the 2023 elections.”

“PDP enjoys the support of the people and judging from the outcome of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, our party will still take the upper hand.

“So far, we are very pleased that there is no report of security breaches across the state. At the last security council meeting, l charged the security agencies to be part of this electoral process and to ensure that the security of the state was not breached.”

On why the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state did not participate in the election, Diri said only the faction led by Dennis Otiotio under the control of Chief Timipre Sylva boycotted the poll and that the party had more than one faction.

He added that the reason for their action was best known to them.