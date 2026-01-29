Bayelsa Lawyers Honour Ewhrudjakpo, Holds Balidetairy Session

Bayelsa Lawyers have organized a Valedictory Court Session in honour of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence has taken in Yenagoa.

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Abrakasa-Ayemieye in her remarks, described the death of the Deputy Governor as sudden and devastating one.

She stated that his, was a life well ran, though cut short in his prime, urging all humans still living to live a responsible life and leave behind worthy legacies.

Justice Abrakasa-Ayemieye who said Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo lived an accomplished life, stressed that service was the true measure of success.

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri pointed out that his late Deputy was a pillar of support in all aspects of life adding that he played pivotal role in the legal and judicial battles of the Administration as a lawyer.

High point of the Valedictory session was moving of motion on notice by the applicant, the Nigeria Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch led by its Chairman, Mr. Clement Kekemeke and was replied by the Respondent, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Biriyai Dambo, service of court order on the parties and the family, ruling by the Chief Judge and a file past the casket of Ewhrudjakpo by the Chief Judge and visiting Chief Judges, Magistrates and Chairmen of Customary Courts, Chairmen and members of the NBA Yenagoa and Sagbama branches, the bereaved family and the public.

The event which was held at the High Court One, High Court Complex on Thursday, was attended by officials of the Bayelsa State Executive Council, members of the Bar and Bench, National and State Lawmakers among others.