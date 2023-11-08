Bayelsa: Latest Poll Predicts Diri’s Victory, Sylva, Eradiri Trails Behind

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming November 11, Governorship race, Senator Duoye Diri, has been projected to win the coming governorship election in the State.

This is according to the report of a four-week opinion poll, conducted by a group of data analysts and public relations experts, coordinated by Global Focus, a leading ICT and Public Relations Management Organisation, after making the result of an opinion poll conducted on 2023 Bayelsa Governorship election public, today in Lagos.

The poll, which lasted from October 9 till November 3, pointed to Senator Diri, as a potential winner of the Poll.

Diri, according to the poll, rated higher than other candidates from the All Progress Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and other political parties, in the race.

The group, in conducting the poll, deployed a group of seasoned data analysts, who utilised online and phone surveys to collect data about voters’ preferences. The online survey was conducted via a secure web platform that prevented multiple voting while the phone survey was conducted by trained staff who are proficient in the local languages of Bayelsa and pidgin English and could, therefore, engage fully with respondents in their preferred languages.

The Global Focus Election Net Favourability administered over 46,000 questionnaires over the four-week duration and received a total of 41,332 responses across the 8 Local Government Areas of the State.

A Statewide summary of the poll showed that the Governorship candidate of the PDP is the favourite to win the Governorship election, having been preferred by 58.5 per cent of the respondents to the opinion poll. The local government voting preference survey also showed that the candidate of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva enjoys majority support in 2 out of the 8 Local government areas of the State.

Also, the Governorship candidate of the LP Udengs Eradiri came next to Chief Sylva in the poll with some respondents preferring him over the other candidates.

According to the outcome of the poll, Senator Duoye Diri, the incumbent Governor of the State is expected to win majority votes in at least Six Local Government Areas of the State, while votes from the two other local government areas are expected to be divided between the candidates of the APC and the PDP.

This poll predicts victory for the candidate of the PDP, in the November 11 Governorship election and the voting preference suggests that a clear winner may emerge on the first ballot as against some other predictions that there may be a rerun.