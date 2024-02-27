Bayelsa Labour Joins Protest Of Economic Hardship

Members of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday joined their counterparts in the country to protest over the economic hardship being experienced across the states.

The protesting workers embarked on the peaceful procession from Lambert Eradiri drive through the Melford Okilo Road, terminating at the Government House to press home their demands

The police and other security agencies were on ground to ensure a hitch-free protest.

The protesting workers who protested under the umbrella of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress sang solidarity songs and carried placards with inscriptions such as ” Politicians, let the Poor Breathe”, “End Hunger and Poverty,

“We Reject IMF Policies”, Stop the High Cost of Living in Nigeria “, “Federal Government Make Our Refineries Work Again”, and “Fund Our Public Schools “, amongst others.

Barnabas Simon, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress who led the protest said the ailing economy occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies and a spike in the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar had made life unbearable for workers and the ordinary citizens.

Simon noted that the spiralling inflation in basic food, goods and services had made survival a herculean task for many families, saying his administration was working towards cushioning the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country on workers in the state assuring that he would meet with the state’s Head of Service and the NLC chairman to discuss the modalities to reduce the working hours of civil servants in the state with a view to mitigating their plight.

The governor attributed the rising inflation in Nigeria to the monetary policy reforms of the federal government in allowing the floating of the country’s currency.

He said: “I want to assure you that as a worker-friendly government from day one, we will consider the issues you have raised, particularly the reduction of man-hours of workers.

“I am going to dialogue with the Head of Service and the Bayelsa State NLC chairman and look at appropriate steps to reduce the working hours of our workforce.

“The current economic situation has no boundaries. Workers are affected. The federal government and states are also affected. In all our projects, contractors are also asking for cost variation.”

“The currency, as you know, is strictly for the federal government. State governments can only advice because issues concerning the currency are on the Exclusive List and the whole problem revolves around our currency.

“I do believe that the president would not want to punish citizens of this country. I am sure that the federal government is also weighing the options of some of their policies. I believe that our president is a listening leader and he is going to do something.”

“Today our currency has lost one of its basic functions, which is a store of value because daily, the naira depreciates. I advise the NLC chairman to ask for the restoration of the value of the naira, which is the number one thing. The moment that is done there will be no protest.”

The governor also urged workers to diversify their incomes by engaging in productive ventures such as farming and trading to augment their earnings.