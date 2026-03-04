Bayelsa Is Home, Says Chief Of Air Staff

… As Gov Diri Assures On Sustained Support For Military Formations

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sunday Aneke, was overwhelmed by nostalgia on his first visit to Bayelsa State, where he was the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobility Command, Yenagoa, before his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

Air Marshall Aneke described the visit on Wednesday, March 4, as a homecoming when he led the Air Force top brass on a courtesy call to Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa.

Waxing philosophical, the CAS said that like a son who went out to win laurels, the first port of call to be celebrated was home.

According to him, “As a son of Bayelsa, I am in the state to pay homage where I got promoted to Chief of the Air Staff.”

Aneke noted that Bayelsa was not only a strategic location of national importance, but also a place in his heart where he witnessed hospitality and patriotism.

He said: “This state has been privileged and lucky to produce service chiefs I know. In the Air Force, three or four former AOCs here have been promoted to the top position.

“Bayelsa is not only a strategic location of national importance, but also has a place in my heart. It has a special meaning for me, having previously served here as the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command and returning in my present capacity as the Chief of the Air Staff. So this feels really a homecoming.

“During my earlier service in this state, I witnessed firsthand the resilience, hospitality and patriotism of the good people of this state. I therefore consider this not just official but deeply personal; a reunion with a community and family I hold in very high esteem, Your Excellency.”

He explained that the visit was part of his ongoing operational tour of NAF units and operational theatres around the country.

He also stated that it was to assess the operational readiness of the personnel, evaluate ongoing security efforts and strengthen civil-military relationship and cooperation, as well as ensure the safety of lives and critical national assets.

The Air Force chief equally disclosed that he was in the state for the inauguration and formal handover of a training facility built by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Nigerian Air Force.

Aneke expressed his appreciation of the service to the Bayelsa helmsman for the support and cooperation of his administration.

Responding, Governor Diri said Aneke served the state with integrity, synergised with the government and its people, and that he had no doubt he would be a good ambassador of the state.

The governor noted with delight that very senior military officers who served creditably in the state were often rewarded, describing Bayelsa as a fertile ground for promotion, particularly in the military.

He said: “You served and worked in partnership, in synergy with the government and the good people of Bayelsa State. We have no doubt in our mind that you are indeed our own and an ambassador of Bayelsa State.

“Biologically, you are from any other state, but we see you as a gentleman from Bayelsa. So, all others coming here should know that this is a fertile ground for promotion in the military.”

He further stated that his administration had ensured a cordial relationship between the Air Force and the state since he assumed office, just as with other military commands.

According to him, the Mobility Commanders and other service commanders have contributed to the peace and the security of the state and assured him of his administration’s commitment to supporting all the military formations in the state.