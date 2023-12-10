Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber Elections a Charade –Njoku

Chief Edozie Njoku is a founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this an interview with EMMANUEL ONANI the politician speaks on the crisis rocking his party, the just-concluded off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, among other issues of national interest

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just concluded off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. What is your take on the electoral umpire’s performance, generally?

Well, as you can appreciate, just before the elections, the Court in Bwari (Area Council of the FCT) made it clear that INEC should receive the candidates list from us, which they refused to do. Which was why they were going on contempt. For starters, all those elections are elections that are unlawful exclusion already (ab initio). The mere fact that the court made it clear that the list of our side should be taken, and they didn’t take it in these just-concluded gubernatorial elections held in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states… there is a paragraph in the judgement that said that the names for the Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo should be (allegedly) from the list Njoku, and not from Oye. It was clear in those judgements. But it (INEC) still did not obey the judgements.

What specific judgements are you referring to?

That is 6th of June, 2023 judgement, and the 9th of November, the committal…he has not sentenced them.

Are you saying that to the extent that the INEC did not receive the list of candidates for the referenced elections…

Cuts in. Not that they did not receive; they did not take our list. They took the list from Oye’s faction.

So, to that extent, how will you describe the process?

It is a sham, it is an unlawful exclusion…Automatically, when you are asking me about, I really don’t have much to say. We were unlawfully excluded in those elections. And if you want to find out more about it, you check the judgement of the 9th of November, which was the committal judgement. Which was clear. So, there is nothing much I can say about those elections.

With the kind of crisis rocking APGA, will you say the party is positioned to win any future election in the country?

We have got enough time to rebuild APGA, and that is what we have been shouting, that for the past15 years, those who really own APGA have been saying, ‘we want our party back’. Restructure it, bring it back to what we formed the party for. I was a founding member of the party, and those were what we had in mind when we started APGA. We want to go back to it, and I think the guys in Anambra have lost the focus of what APGA really is.

When you say the “guys” in Anambra, who are you referring to, exactly?

The guys who have held on to power of APGA for quite a while.

Is the Governor of Anambra one of those you are referring to?

I don’t even know why you will be asking me that question, because you know. I don’t know what you want me to say. You know that the Governor is part of it. Everybody knows that. And when I mentioned Anambra APGA, you know, someone, who has taken his PA to become the national chairman of the party, does that not say anything to you?

Reports of a possible coalition by some opposition political parties emerged a few days ago, ostensibly to give the ruling APC a “run for its money”. Do you support such an arrangement?

Even what you call a small party that has a purpose, will be a viable opposition; there will be strong opposition…If we all form a merger, we are still doing the same thing we are doing; it’s still minor. We should address the politics we are playing in this country, and play politics whereby we will have a vision, have a manifesto, and follow our vision and manifesto. Then, we become mega.

Will you describe the polity, as presently constituted, as a zero-sum game? A winner-takes-all situation?

But, a good party that believes in… you know, opposition can be as strong as the government. You see such governments in England, where if you have a party winning, then the other party will stand up to hold the people to their toes. So that the general public will enjoy the dividend of democracy. But, most politics we play in Nigeria, is for the politicians to enjoy the dividends of democracy. And that is why we are talking about being carried along, and not being carried along. Every single Nigerian should be carried along in government, so that the government works for him, or her. Not we (individuals) as politicians talking about being carried along. Nigerians should be the ones who are carried along.

Are you worried, as many Nigerians are, about the nature of judgements delivered by election petition tribunals, and the Court of Appeal, as far as election disputes are concerned?

You know I have been very focused, and it’s a very sad thing for me to say; I have been focused on my battles, which have been going on for quite some time. So, I have not really been focused on reading the judgments. Secondly, we were unlawfully excluded from…it now left a bad taste in my mouth. So, I’m not in a position to really adjudicate whether what has been happening in the Court of Appeal, or what has been happening in the Supreme Court, are the correct ones. I have not really looked into that.

In your opinion, will you say opposition parties are playing their roles as expected?

No, they are not playing their roles. We are not playing our roles, and I think when you have a good opposition, it is even better for the government. You are not there to criticise, or there to run them down; you are there to be straight-for- ward opposition – that when things are not done well, you will make your voice heard. But, when things are done well, as an opposition, you congratulate them and say, :yes, they’ve done this well. So, I feel that we’ve not quite lived well as opposition yet.

What do you suggest as the way forward?

The way forward is to ask INEC why it is not recognising Njoku? Is there a concerted effort to hold APGA down? Because, light be saying that (Prof. (Mahmud) Yakubu hates Njoku, but maybe it might be a move to make sure that APGA does not rise. And when we look at it, we will see that judgements upon judgements are being reeled out, but INEC just keeps shutting their eyes to that. So, we need to ask questions about why these things are happening.