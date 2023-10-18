Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber: Court orders hindering our preparations –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said series of court orders on the November 11 governorship in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states are creating atmosphere of uncertainty in the elections.

Director, Legal Drafting and Contacts, Mrs Toyin Babalola, in a paper she delivered at a two-day training workshop for journalists, said there is uncertainty of candidates and parties participating in the elections.

Babalola disclosed that on June 9, after the commission had published final list of candidates for the elections, in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC was served with over 11 pre-election orders.

Among these orders, according to her, was an order for the inclusion of the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Imo State. This, she added, will necessitate the reproduction of ballot papers in Imo State since the ballot papers and result sheets were already customised.

“The Commission has complied with the judgements in respect of Kogi State via the publication of Amendment No 1 to the final list of candidates, which was published on the commission’s website on September 26 2023.

“The orders as they relate to candidates will impact on the production of Form EC8E (declaration of result),” she said. The director stated that the preparations would be further hampered if the disqualification of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva for the Bayelsa State governorship election, by the court, is sustained.

“It is worthy of note that the Commission is bound to comply with decisions of courts as stipulated in Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” she added.

Mrs Babalola stated that the reprinting of election materials to comply with the court orders is a “colossal waste of public funds and resources, waste of manpower (and) tendency to create confusion among the media and electorate.”

She disclosed that after the 2019 general election, INEC was ordered to reissue 94 certificates of return in pre-election matters, while in 2023 general elections, the Commission withdrew seven certificates of return earlier issued and reissued same pursuant to court orders.

“Most of the cases are borne out lack of internal party democracy where political parties fail to adhere to their constitution. “The unique nature of pre-election matters cannot be overlooked as judgements in this regard are capable of negatively impacting on planning, logistics, funding and certainty of participants in the conduct of elections.

“These judgements are sometimes delivered on the eve of election thereby prohibiting the Commission from conducting elections into certain positions, replacing candidates after printing of ballot papers, etc., which in turn affect logistics and cause an eventual colossal waste of resources,” she regretted.

The director called for constitutional amendment to reduce the timelines for hearing and determination of pre-election matters. According to her, the amendment should include “proposal for a variant of the provision of section 138 of the Electoral Act, to the effect that persons elected shall remain in office until the final determination of any appeal in pre-election matters except where there is no appeal against the decision of the trial court.

“Amendments to the Electoral Act, 2022, to accommodate new developments in the electoral process. More training and collaboration with the judiciary on the Commission’s processes.”