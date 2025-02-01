Bayelsa: Host Communities Threaten To Shutdown Oando Facility Over Non-Recognition By Tantita

Share

Host Communities of Samabiri/Biseni Cluster Location, Osekwenike, Osifo and Abuetor in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have concluded plans to shut down an oil facility being operated by Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the host communities threat are on the hills that Tantita Security Services Limited has not recognized them.

The aggrieved host Communities made their displeasure known in a press statement jointly signed by the three Presidents General, Anthony Okorie, for Osekwenike, Comrade Augustin Ogodo for Osifo and Comrade Bartholomew Uti for Abuetor Community.

According to them, the host communities have exhausted all avenues for dialogue including a letter through their lawyer to Tantita Security Services dated 30th September 2024 which was acknowledged on the second of October 2024 at their head office in Warri, Delta State but was not acted upon till date.

In the said letter, the host communities recounted how they had successfully hosted the oil company since 2001 without any case of sabotage from over 12 oil wells, 25 kilometres of trunk lines and over 15,000 barrels per day capacity.

They wondered why they should have neglected Tantita in pipeline surveillance activities by not engaging any of their members.

The statement Reads: “We are calling on the Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, the Coordinator, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Operations and management of the company to as a matter of urgency invite the leaders of the three communities for a roundtable meeting.

“We are also calling on the government of Bayelsa state, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to prevail on the oil and gas surveillance companies operating in Bayelsa state to recognize Osekwenike, Osifo and Abuetor communities as host communities and relate with them accordingly.

“While we commend the Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo, for raising the bar of oil and gas facilities surveillance in the Niger Delta, we look forward to a robust discussion with our communities on the above subject matter without which we will be left with no other option than to shut down oil operation at the Samabiri/Biseni Cluster Location until our youths are engaged.

“We are therefore giving a four-week ultimatum from the day of this publication to attend to the demands raised above through our agent whose phone numbers appeared in a previous letter we addressed to Tantita dated 30th September 2024.” The statement concluded.

