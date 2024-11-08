Bayelsa Host Communities Call On State Govt To Disregard Claim By Asamabiri Community.

Share

Samabri/Biseni Cluster Location, Osekwuenike, Osifo and Abuetor in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on Bayelsa State Government, corporate bodies and the general public to disregard the purported claim by Asamabiri Community.

The communities described the claim as false as they recalled that Asamabiri Community had claimed to be co-host to the Samabri/Biseni Cluster Location.

In a statement jointly signed on Friday by the three President-Generals, Mr Anthony Okorie,

Osekwuenike Community,

Comrade Benjamin Aghoghovia,

Osifo Community

and Comrade Bartholomew Uti, Abuetor Community on behalf of other stakeholders of the communities noted that they had been living harmoniously and inter-maritally with Asamabiri Community over the years.

They wondered why the community latter decided to toe the path of dishonour by laying claim to what they said does not belong to them.

The communities emphasized that they share a common natural landmark boundary called Ogborogbo Canal with Asamabiri which had not been disputed.

The oil host communities recounted that they were miffed by the action of the Asamabiri community on October 2, 2024, when they mobilized their members to the host communities’ land were Oando’s facility is located and staged a protest, claiming to be co-host and citing 22 years of neglect.

The statement reads::” We are therefore calling on Bayelsa State Government, corporate bodies and the general public to disregard the purported claim by Asamabiri Community.”

“The action of Asamabiri Community if not checked, could elicit avoidable inter-communal crisis,” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us: