Bayelsa Holds Solemn Christmas Carol In Honour Of Late Deputy Governor

The Bayelsa State Government on Monday night held its annual Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons in a solemn atmosphere, scaling down the usual celebrations in honour of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on December 11.

The event took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, without the customary glamour that typically accompanies the carol service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Douye Diri said he and members of his religious team initially considered suspending the programme due to the mood in the state but later decided to proceed as an act of gratitude to God and in remembrance of his late deputy.

“I appreciate my religious team and fathers in the faith for putting this together, even at these trying times in our state. We initially thought it might not be necessary to hold the event this year,” the governor said.

“However, after careful consideration, we decided to go ahead because the Bible says that in all things, we should give thanks to God.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor explained that the usual tradition of adding colour to the carol through special rendition competitions among the three arms of government and the civil service was suspended.

“Our hearts are heavy because we lost our deputy governor, who would have been here to read one of the lessons,” Diri said. “But the truth is that each and every one of us will one day answer this call.”

While expressing grief, the governor also drew comfort from Isaiah 61:1, which speaks of healing the brokenhearted and comforting those who mourn.

Governor Diri, who read the Ninth Lesson from Matthew 2:1–6, thanked Bayelsans for their overwhelming support and solidarity since the passing of the deputy governor.

Earlier in a sermon, the South-South Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop Emmah Isong, said the disobedience of man in the Garden of Eden necessitated the search for mankind’s salvation.

He explained that atonement for sin was ultimately achieved through the birth and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, describing the Christmas season as a reminder of God’s redemptive plan for humanity. He urged Christians not to allow challenges define their lives, stressing that God is able to turn obstacles into testimonies.

Highlights of the event included renditions of classical hymns and special musical performances by the Garden City Choir, King of Glory Chapel Choir, Heavenly Voices, Evangelist Joy, and the Bayelsa State 500 Mass Choir.

Dignitaries at the event included the wife of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri; Senator Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central); Senator Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East); and members of the House of Representatives from the state, including Dr. Fred Agbedi, Dr. Mitema Obodor, Oforji Oboku, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, and Rodney Ambaiowei.

Also present were the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Ayemieye; Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Michael Ogbere; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Head of Service, Dr. Ebiye Sawyer; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe; and the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, alongside other government officials.