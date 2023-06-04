Bayelsa Guber: Why Diri Deserves Re-Election – PDP-GF

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has said that the “tremendous transformation” that Bayelsa State witnessed in the last four years is one of the reasons the people should return Douye Diri as their Governor in the November 11 governorship election.

The Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, in a congratulatory message to Governor Diri on his 64th birthday, noted that Bayelsa State recorded development in “many sectors including road infrastructure and bridges, housing and urban renewal, aviation sector consolidation, sports development and infrastructure enabling the galore of sports medals and prizes won for the state,” under his administration.

Maduabum also commended the governor for funding small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to alleviate poverty in his state, as well as security of lives and property, “skill acquisition for youths and women, transportation facility upgrade, education at all levels, tourism, health service provision and infrastructure.

“His immense contributions to the growth of the forum and the country as a whole are highly recommendable,” and “We assure him of our unalloyed support and brotherly advice always.”

He expressed happiness that Diri re-emerged as the PDP governorship candidate for the November 2023 elections and said he has the capacity to move Bayelsa State higher.