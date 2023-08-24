Bayelsa Guber: We’ll Not Take Our Opponents For Granted – Douye

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, Diri Douye has said the party will not take its opponents in the election for granted.

Douye who is seeking re-election in the state, however, expressed hope that PDP will win the election.

The Bayelsa State governor who spoke at the inauguration of the PDP National Campaign Council in Abuja on Thursday, said Bayelsa is a PDP state, adding that there are so many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have defected to the PDP.

“So let us not take our opponents, especially of the APC for granted. In Bayelsa, I would like to let you know that this election is across party lines. So we are not going there to deride APC. When we go for this campaign, we should be seen to be accepting them.

“On the ground as everyone has attested to, it is like 80-20 per cent election. But we will not take it for granted because somebody is boasting that whether the people like it or not he is going to win.

“That means he is standing on a stone and we must remove that stone from under him, that is all that the PDP needs to do,” he said.

Douye told the APC candidate that the federal might fail him because has been rejected by the people.

“The Federal Government is also not a government that will be anti-democracy; the Federal Government will stand to defend democracy.

“We are in a democratic system and I believe that if we work well and we do not take it for granted, we have already won. It is not over until it is over,” the governor added.

Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Bayelsa State, Kefas Agbu said the party’s focus is to retain Bayelsa State.

“We embrace the task of a prosperous and great future for every citizen of Bayelsa State.

“Our campaign is not merely a quest for power but a commitment to transformative leadership that fosters growth, equity and unity.

“Bayelsa’s potential is limitless and we stand at the crossroads of history waiting to shape a trajectory.

“Our campaign will be driven by the voices of the people and our policies will reflect their aspiration,” he said.

Agbu who is governor of Taraba State, stated that PDP’s success at the election would be defined by trust it built over the years and the positive impact the party made in the lives of the people of Bayelsa State.

He added that Governor Douye promised to prioritise education, health care, infrastructure, job creation, youth and women empowerment.

Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, said no stone would be left unturned to win Bayelsa governorship.

Arapaja who represented the Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, assured the committee of every support by the PDP leadership.

