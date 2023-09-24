Bayelsa Guber: Vote For LP Candidate, Eradiri – BDI

As the battle for the Bayelsa State governorship election draws closer, the Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI) has urged Bayelsans to vote for the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Udengs Eradiri comes November 11, 2023.

The group also urged Bayelsans not to vote for incompetent politicians who have held the state to ransom all these years.

The BDI who made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday asked the people of the state to listen to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi who has advised them to vote for the party candidate, Eradiri.

The group insisted that Udengs had proved himself to be the credible alternative needed by the people to rescue Bayelsa and put the state on the pathway of progress and development.

BDI in a statement on Sunday and signed by its Secretary Michael-Sam Rodamini, the group stated that Obi was emphatic when he said with the wealth that had accrued to Bayelsa, the state had no business with poverty.

“The questions are, who underdeveloped Bayelsa? Who stole the commonwealth of the people? The answer is not far-fetched.

“From 1999 till date, those who have been kneeling on the progress of Bayelsa and suffocating the state’s capacity to breathe the refreshing air of development are in both All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Most of the so-called political leaders in these two parties are wealth sharers according to Peter Obi.

“They have shared the wealth of this great state among themselves so much that there is nothing left to be shared again.

“They have shared the destinies of our children. They shared all the monies meant for healthcare, quality education and quality infrastructures.

“They are back again to continue in the business of profligacy and plundering of our commonwealth. We recalled that the LP Candidate, Udengs Eradiri, told the people on that day Obi visited that it was time we rose to challenge these people.

“Yes. We need to challenge them to protect the future of our children because all they care about is their comfort and that of their children. If we love this state this coming election provides an opportunity to rescue Bayelsa and revive the dreams of the state’s founding fathers”.

“The coming of Obi and the presentation of the LP flag to Candidate Eradiri have quelled all the insinuations and doubts about his candidature and his seriousness towards the poll. The events have also proved that he has a clear agenda to develop Bayelsa.

“We have perused his PEAP agenda and we are satisfied that candidate Eradiri stands poles apart from what those other parties are offering. He has a clear vision of what to do and how to deliver this state from the shackles of underdevelopment and poverty”.

Obi classified Eradiri among the wealth creators and he advised the people to vote for “wealth creators and not wealth sharers” adding that there was nothing left to be shared again.

BDI said Obi was in the state recently to inaugurate the campaign office of the LP’s Governorship Candidate, Udengs Eradiri, and to hold a town hall meeting.