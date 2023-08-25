Bayelsa Guber: Traditional Rulers Call On Security Agencies To Be Alive To Their Duties

The Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council has called on all the security formations in the country to be on alert and make sure that no life is lost through electoral violence as the Bayelsa State Governorship Election approaches.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during a press conference to also condemn the recent violence on Nembe Basambiri, the Chairman of the council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of other Traditional Rulers stated that the recent attack on the community was not unconnected with the upcoming November, 11 gubernatorial elections in the state.

The Council called on the law enforcement agencies not to allow

political actors to violate all the laws of the land and walk away free in the name of politics.

The group regretted that similar acts of violence had been meted out to Bayelsans in other election seasons in the state with the perpetrators walking away free adding that their wish is that it does not repeat in this season.

The statement read” The attention of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council has been drawn to the recent violent incident in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. On Saturday 12th August, 2023 the peace that Nembe had enjoyed for a reasonable while was breached in the most unfortunate manner creating a serious sense of insecurity, panic, and fear among the people of the town, the local government, and the state in general.

“Looking back at recent historical precedence, it could be inferred, and rightly so, that the attack on the community is not unconnected with the upcoming November, 11 gubernatorial elections in the state.

“We do not think that law enforcement should allow political actors to violate all the laws of the land and walk away free in the name of politics.

“It is particularly worrisome to the traditional institution in the state that some political gladiators are bent on destroying the peace that the prosperity administration has brought about and served all and sundry in the state for over three years.

“Unfortunately, we have seen similar acts of violence being meted to Bayelsans in other election seasons in this state and the perpetrators walked away free. We hope it does not repeat in this season.

“Law Enforcement agencies must therefore do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further violence in Nembe LGA in particular, and other parts of Bayelsa State.

“All incidents of violence in the state must be properly investigated and suspects brought to book irrespective of status, and we should know that it has to be done because it could be done.

“Politicians must know that election is no war – “Election No Be War.” They do not need to spill anybody’s blood for a so-called electoral advantage.

“We strongly believe that it is time to stop handling the tormentors of the Nembe people with kid gloves. We cannot afford to lose lives every season

“There is also a high level of apprehension that there would be an outbreak of politically orchestrated violence in Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, and Brass in a short while. If so, this is a call on Law enforcement agencies to not only verbally reassure the people of Bayelsa State but also ensure that there is no spilling of blood before, during, and after the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial elections.

“Abuja, please let Bayelsans breathe. Let the Nembe people breathe! Let us breathe. The statement concluded.