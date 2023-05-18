Bayelsa Guber: Timi Frank Files Criminal Complaints Against Sylva

…Alleges Inconsistencies In Certificates

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has filed a criminal complaint case against the party’s candidate for the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election, Timipre Sylva.

In the suit filed at Chief Magistrate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by his lawyer Edward Omaga Esq., Frank alleged inconsistencies in names in the certificates Sylva parades.

He also expressed doubts over his participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Frank, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, prayed the court to direct the Nigeria Police Force to investigate Sylva, who is also the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, over allegations of forgery.

He stated in his statement of claim, that facts and documents available to him revealed that the actual identity of “the aforesaid defendant is in serious doubt.”

The complainant told the court that recently “while undertaking a private investigation visited the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania where Chief Timipre Sylva instituted a libel case against one Jackson Ude.

“In the course of the hearing, Chief Timipre Sylva signed a verification of interrogatories answers dated April l, 2022, and attached various documents in proof of his identity.

“The said academic documents include a First School Leaving Certificate with No. 092915 dated 1st July 1976 issued to Anagha Timipere who finished from Ajeromi Central School, Araromi-Apapa, Lagos State.

“Also, the defendant claims to hold a West African Examination Council (WAEC) General Certificate of Education with certificate No. PO851528 and Candidate No. 21735215 dated December 1981 issued to Marlin Anagha Timipre…

“The complainant equally discovered that the erstwhile Minister of State for Petroleum Resources parades a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English with Second Class (Upper Division) from the University of Port Harcourt dated 19th August 1986 issued to Anagha Timipre Marlin.

“The defendant equally holds a Doctorate in International Relations (Honoris Causa) from UBIS University in Geneva, Switzerland, dated 22nd September 2011 and issued to Chief Timipre Sylva.

“The certificates mentioned above have visible anomalies and do not depict the true identity of Chief Timipre Sylva. It is confusing as to who Chief Timipre Sylva is.”

He added that there was no evidence anywhere showing that “Chief Timipre Sylva ever changed his name from Anagha Timipre Marlin to Timipre Sylva in 1986 after he purportedly graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.”

Frank alleged that his investigations further revealed that “there is also no record that the defendant has National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate, as the case may be, either in the name of Anagha Timipre Marlin or Timipre Sylva.”

He added that records in the public domain showed that “Chief Timipre Sylva intentionally presented the aforementioned inconsistent, conflicting or forged academic documents before the Bayelsa State gubernatorial screening committee in 2007 as well as the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives in 2019 under oath for purposes of screening into the positions of the governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.”

According to him, “In a bid to escape the long arms of the law, Chief Timipre Sylva concocted a Deed Poll and the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette dated 11th and 12th May 2022 to cover up his alleged offenses.

“In the documents…Sylva attempted, albeit belatedly to make the general public believe that the manifestly conflicting names: Anagha Timipere, Marlin Anagha Timipre, Anagha Timipre Marlin, and Chief Timipre Sylva appearing on the academic certificates he has been parading for decades all belong to him.

“The complainant believes that the said Deed Poll and Official Gazette are nothing but mere pieces of paper…procured by Sylva to mislead people and wriggle himself out of being investigated, prosecuted, and jailed for the alleged offense.

“The Complainant is worried like every other reasonable Nigerian as to why the defendant waited till May 2022 before procuring the Deed Poll and Official Gazette…”

Frank stated that Sylva’s action constitutes the offense of forgery contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code, and prayed the court to bring him to answer to the complaint.

