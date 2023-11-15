Bayelsa Guber: Sylva/Tompolo Alliance Led To APC’s Defeat – Ex-Militant Leaders

Former militant leaders from the six states of the Niger Delta region have alleged that the defeat of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva in the just concluded Bayelsa off-season election was as a result of the unholy alliance between him and the former Militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemukpolo also known as Tompolo.

The group alleged that it was because of the previous award of over $370 million U.S. dollars belonging to Bayelsa (central corridor) which was given to a contractor in Delta State.

The Ex-militant leaders, in a statement issued on Wednesday, due to the wide acceptance of the winner of the just concluded Bayelsa Governorship Poll, Douye Diri by the electorate, the former Militant leaders collaborated to counter the undemocratic plan of Sylva/Tompolo to snatch the election victory in Bayelsa.

The statement signed by High Chief Fidelis Nagard also known as Water Phython, said the action of the ex-militant leaders was carried out to show the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu’s administration that Tompolo was no longer a political factor in the Niger Delta Region.

The Ex-Militant leaders, however, called on the Federal Government to ensure that development and empowerment policies for the region are not channelled through Tompolo and his likes advising that Tinubu’s administration must deal with each state separately.

He also called on the Federal Government to take a close review of the crude oil pipeline surveillance contract and ensure that it is decentralized across the corridors in the region and warned that “if it is awarded to only one contractor, it is dead on arrival. If they go ahead, it will be sabotaged. The Federal Government should decentralise the contract for National and Economic security interest of the country.”

The statement reads, “We had it on good authority that Tompolo promised the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he would ensure Chief Timipre Sylva wins in Bayelsa state, but the Ex-Militant leaders agreed on a counter plan to show to the Federal Government that Tompolo is a political guru or a fighter.”

“Tompolo is only riding on past glory in which major ex-militant leaders played vital roles. Tompolo betrayed Ex-militant leaders and lied to them to secure the pipeline surveillance contract for himself and his ally.”

“Had it been that the Federal Government had deployed its Federal Might as allegedly planned to forcefully and illegally rig the Bayelsa Guber poll, there would have been total chaos in the region.

“We had mapped out plans to cause chaos and shut down oil installations across the region which would have crippled the nation’s economy.”

“For the records, we did not even deploy ten per cent of our plans and arsenals before check-mating the Sylva/Tompolo tactics.”

“It is on record that Tompolo and Sylva never worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They worked for the opposition and delivered their communities and states for the opposition during the February 2023 Presidential poll.

“We have also proven to President Tinubu’s administration that Ex-militant leaders who worked vigorously for his victory during the 2023 Presidential election, can equally work against his administration and his party if they continue to channel developmental projects and pipeline surveillance contracts in the region through Tompolo who never worked for the President.”