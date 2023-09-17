Bayelsa Guber: Sylva Calls On Security Agencies To Be At Alert

As the Bayelsa State Governorship Election approaches, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva has called on security agencies all over the country and members of the public to take note of Governor Douye Diri’s alleged strategy of violence against him and the people of the State.

Sylva said that the alleged violence is also focused towards the people of Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government of the state.

Recall that Opu-Nembe is the stronghold of APC and the maternal home of Timipre Sylva and it has been on the news in recent times with loads of crisis emanating from the community.

The APC Candidate also accused the state Governor, Douye Diri, of recruiting spies to monitor his movements.

The former governor alleged that the spy activities were being coordinated by a close security aide to Governor Diri with the aim of compromising his convoy.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, Sylva alleged that credible intelligence available to me indicated that the spies operating across the state, especially the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport were asked to document and report my movements in the state to some off-grid security architecture in Bayelsa.

He said any serving governor hoping to get re-elected adopts the strategy of commissioning and inaugurating projects to convince the people but added that Diri has resorted to desperation, violence and underhand practices following his failure in office.

The statement read “This is to alert the general public and especially the security agencies across the nation to take note of Gov. Diri’s strategy of violence against me and the Bayelsa people with a special focus being Opu-Nembe.

“Credible reports available to me suggest that Gov. Douye Diri has commissioned spies across the state, especially at the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport, to document and report my movements in Bayelsa and environs to some off-grid security architecture in the State.

“This desperate, illegitimate security operation is headed by a close security aide to Gov. Diri and the end game, as is known, is to compromise my convoy

“A serving Governor’s chief campaign strategy, naturally, was to reel out achievements and milestones, not investing in an orgy of violence. Diri should be commissioning projects, not commissioning spies.

” My push to Creek Haven is an act of liberation and Bayelsans are massively aligned. The change is soon, the change is inevitable and the soul of Bayelsa state will be salvaged from the jaws of characters whose futile way of masking their inefficiency is violence”. The statement concluded.