Bayelsa Guber: Sylva Ambition Suffers Setback

Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Bayelsa State governorship election, has experienced a setback in his attempt to run in the forthcoming election scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified Sylva from running on the platform of the APC due to his two terms as governor in the state.

Following the disqualification, Sylva and his deputy governorship candidate intensified their campaign as they approached the appeal court to file a stay of execution in order to halt the disqualification.

On Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed Sylva and his deputy from the list of those running for the top office in the state in line with the ruling of the Federal High Court.

In a new development, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has denied the APC and Sylva’s requests to halt the implementation of the ruling that invalidates their candidatures.

Justice William Daudu, one of three justices on the court, unanimously dismissed the motions as being without merit.

New Telegraph recalls that Sylva would serve as the state’s governor for more than eight years if he won the election and took office, according to the high court’s ruling that disqualified him from running in the November election.

Referencing the Marwa v. Nyako case before the Supreme Court, the court determined that the parties to the lawsuit acknowledged Sylva’s two votes for governor, in accordance with the nation’s constitution, which prohibits anyone from being elected more than once.

It also said that no one can amend or broaden the scope of the constitution, as decided by the Supreme Court in the Marwa v. Nyako case. Thus, Sylva’s permission to run in the upcoming election implies that an individual is free to run for office as often as they choose.

Deme Kolomo, an APC member, filed suit on June 13, 2023, with the case number FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023.

Based on the court ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) excluded Sylva’s name and that of his running mate, Joshua Maciver, from the list of contestants of the November 11 exercise.

The list signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, had the column for the names of APC candidate and his running mate left blank with remarks, “Court order”.