Bayelsa Guber: Sunny Goli Withdraws Support For Sylva

The immediate past lawmaker representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Sunny Goli has disclosed that he has withdrawn his loyalty to Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate come November 11, 2023, Bayelsa State Governorship election.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday during a press briefing to declare who to support ahead of the state gubernatorial election, Goli said he remains an active member of the APC but will surely not be a member of the Timipre Sylva campaign organization anymore.

He said that he has been a loyal and active supporter of Timipre Sylva for twenty years adding that Sylva had taken his loyalty for granted.

Maintaining that Douye Diri will win Timipre Sylva in the November 11 election, Goli stated that there is no way Sylva can create structure and win the election within three months.

He said ” The issue of me having problems with my principal Timipre Sylva is that he is taking my support and loyalty for over twenty years for granted and undermining me politically so for that reason, I have discussed with my supporters across the state extensively and they have accepted my position and that position is that I’m quitting from his campaign team to become the governor of this state.

“I have made that decision in good faith so that I can also have my right to support whoever I want to support when the election comes.

“It might not be easy because for you to take the decision to quit where you have been for over twenty years is not easy but for obvious reasons, I have to take the decision for some people to know that loyalty and support of this nature should not be taken for granted.

“So I’m quitting the campaign of Timipre Sylva becoming the governor of this state come November 11 and at the appropriate time, the world will know who we are going to support. At the appropriate time, we will let you know who we will support for November 11 election.

“I have looked at the political events and all the candidates and who to win the hearts of Bayelsans and I’m also convinced that Timipre Sylva doesn’t have the political structure to defeat Douye Diri come November 11 2023.

“Bayelsa governorship election is not a child’s play. it is something that you must work towards and not something you can achieve in three months. It is not possible by any political calculation.

“If INEC were to conduct an election today I can tell you that Douye Diri will coast home with victory and will win all the local government areas landslide because we are all politicians and we know what it takes to win election.

“Today I’m also giving a projection against November 11. I will do well to ensure that on a monthly basis, I will review and update whatever I’m giving out today.

“Anybody can counter me, that is the person’s right but as a politician and I have been involved in this game for over three decades I know what it takes to win the election.

“You don’t take people for granted if you want to win an election you must come to your people. Timipre Sylva doesn’t have the structure to win Douye Diri and I wonder what he can do in these three months.

“It is practically impossible because you don’t use three months to overturn what somebody has done over the years.

He said that he doesn’t have any problem with the party stating that he was among the people that built the party to the present level.

He said that he supported president Bola Tinubu who has won adding that he is ready to support him to succeed. “But this is personal. It has got nothing to do with the party.

“When the party comes to me, I will support them but when it comes to the November 11 election and Sylva, I will not support him. If the party calls me, I will give my reasons to support my decision.