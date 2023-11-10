Bayelsa Guber: Police Deploy Tear Gas On Peaceful Women Protesters In Nembe 

In a disturbing turn of events, peaceful women protesters in Nembe town were reportedly subjected to tear gas by the police during their demonstration earlier today, accusing the Bayelsa Police Commissioner of bias ahead of the upcoming Saturday governorship election in the state.

Election monitors in the state, have strongly condemned the use of force against women, emphasizing the need for a peaceful electoral process.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the women, who had gathered to voice their concerns over alleged bias by the Bayelsa Police Commissioner, were met with tear gas and forceful dispersal by the police.

The protesters, many of whom were carrying placards and chanting slogans, had accused the commissioner of favouritism and called for a fair and transparent electoral process.

The Bayelsa Police Commissioner has come under criticism from various quarters for his handling of security matters in the run-up to the election. The women protesters alleged that the commissioner’s actions were politically motivated and aimed at influencing the outcome of the governorship election in favour of the candidate of the All Progress Congress in the election.

Election monitors, including local and international observers, have strongly condemned the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values and allowing citizens to express their opinions without fear of reprisal.

Human rights organizations and civil society groups have also called for an immediate investigation into the incident, urging authorities to hold accountable those responsible for the use of force against the women.

They argue that such actions not only violate the right to peaceful assembly but also undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Political tension has been escalating in Bayelsa State in the lead-up to the governorship election, with various parties and candidates vying for support. The use of force against peaceful protesters adds another layer of concern as the state prepares for the crucial electoral exercise on Saturday.

The Bayelsa State Police Department has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are closely watching to see how authorities respond to the allegations of bias and the use of force against the women protesters.