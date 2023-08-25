Bayelsa Guber: PDP Leaders Planning To Kill Me – Aganaba Alleges

Prince Preye Aganaba, the Bayelsa State Coordinator, Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu-Shettima, has alleged that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state especially in his Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area were plotting to kill him ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa.

Aganaba, who hails from the same local government area as the state Governor, Douye Diri, alleged that credible intelligence available to him showed that leaders of the party held marathon secret meetings to finalise the evil plot of eliminating him to avoid embarrassing the governor at the poll.

The PDP leaders were said to be jittery following the outcome of the past presidential election in Kolokuma-Opokuma where Aganaba’s influence led to the defeat of the PDP in some wards of the LGA.

Already, Aganaba alleged that notorious men of the underworld led by an unrepentant militant were being considered to execute the hit by disguising it as an accident.

He called on the security agencies particularly the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to tighten security around him adding that the PDP leaders should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

He said: “I wish to bring to the general public credible reports I and my security team have received concerning threats to my life and asinine plans to eliminate me before the November 11 Governorship elections.

“Several secret meetings have been held and men of the underworld are being considered to carry out their most base plan, so this statement is my first line of defence.

“It is sad that anyone would contemplate reintroducing the old, discarded culture of political assassinations in Bayelsa State. Candidates, supporters and parties have all the resources to campaign and express why they should be chosen.

“We are in the campaign periods as stipulated by law. It is highly retrogressive that a human life will be equated to votes and ego.

“I call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Department of State Security, other security agencies and Nigerians to kindly look out and have an eye on me and to hold politicians from the ruling party within my LGA and their wicked collaborators responsible if anything happens to me.

“I need to remind them that God is the supreme giver of life who gives and takes it whenever he chooses. As a law-abiding citizen, I will continue to serve my people lawfully to the best of my ability.

“But most importantly, even beyond my own life, is the duty we all have to protect our democratic process, to make all votes count and to keep off intimidation and violence from our elections”.