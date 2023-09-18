Barely 54 days to the anticipated Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, some chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alongside the Youth Leader, Nunieh Odede, have dumped the party for the opposition.

Odede and others switched allegiance from Governor Douye Diri to the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva as the November 11 election draws closer.

In a handwritten letter sighted on Monday in Yenagoa, Odede announced his resignation from PDP while other principal aides of the governor also resigned their positions to campaign for Sylva.

A statement signed on Monday by Sylva’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, confirmed that Odede held a meeting with the APC governorship hopeful.

Bokoru quoted Odede as saying at the meeting: “We have spent years with the PDP and we built the party to where it is.

READ ALSO:

“It is imperative we move on now in the light of what is happening in the state. Bayelsa is comatose and we cannot keep doing the old things and expect to get it right.

“Our resignation from PDP, honestly, is to save our dear state from further ruins.”

The statement also quoted Sylva to have commended the courage of Odede and other defectors, who chose the progress and development of the state over selfish gains.

According to the statement, Sylva said: “Youths are always the driving force of every society, youths also embody and give a trajectory of what the future would look like.

“Your decisions today are heroic and selfless.