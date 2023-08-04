Bayelsa Guber: My Principal Will End Years Of Suffering If Elected – Eradiri Running Mate

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State November 11 gubernatorial election, Benjamin Natus (retd) has assured the people of the state that the party’s Governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri will end their many years of suffering caused by bad leadership.

Natus, who spoke on Friday in Yenagoa shortly after Eradiri officially presented him to the State Working Committee (SWC) of LP in Yenagoa, said he accepted to become a running mate when he saw the passion of the governorship candidate and his sincerity to turn the state around.

He lamented that Bayelsa had remained underdeveloped because of cash and carry style of governance as well as the lack of capacity and incompetence of political leaders.

He said when elected on November 11, LP would carry the people along and execute policies that would positively impact the state’s economy.

He said: “I accepted to run with him to bring the plans he has for Bayelsans to fruition. Bayelsa has suffered for this number of years without meaningful development.

“It has been cash and carry in Bayelsa. Our coming in to take over governance means we will carry people along and do things that will turn around the economy of Bayelsa”.

In his remarks, Eradiri while presenting his running mate to the party leaders, said Natus is known for his strong military records and administrative experience.

He said the wealth of experience of Natus was needed to make Bayelsa the true glory of all land insisting that LP would deal with the issues of pipeline vandalism by engaging the people.

Eradiri said his government would be centred around the people, and get their endorsements on all policies and programmes to speed up development.

He said: “I know that we should be able to reduce the pressure on Abuja by dealing with the issues of pipeline vandalism without all the military force and money the federal government is spending.

“By the time we do the engagement from the experiences that I have we would have been able to solve the Bayelsa problems by 50 per cent. Once the people understand you, it will be easier to drive every developmental agenda.

“I consider myself privileged to have someone like Commodore Benjamin Natus to accept to work with us on this ticket. When we win the election Bayelsa will begin to answer the name, the true glory of all lands”.