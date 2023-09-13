Bayelsa Guber: Leave Pastor Adeboye Out Of Bayelsa Politics

A group known as New Generation Leaders (NGL) has called on the Governor of Bayelsa State to concentrate on leading the state instead of planning to go to meet the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and its founder Pa Enoch Adeboye with the state’s taxpayers money.

The group also said that it is important to note that Pastor Adeboye is a father to all and RCCG is a church that isn’t leaning to any political party.

The group in a statement issued by the Coordinator of NGL in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Comrade Precious Charles Odede on Wednesday advised the governor to leave Adeboye out of Bayelsa politics, saying he is neither a member of APC nor PDP.

The group also called on the Chief of Staff to Governor Diri, Peter Akpe from dragging Pa Adeboye into Bayelsa politics ahead of the November 11 Governorship election.

Recall that Peter Akpe is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

He said Diri locked Mrs. Tinubu out of the Government House in Yenagoa and refused to accord her the courtesy of receiving her disclosing that Diri and his team had concluded plans to visit Pa Adeboye and solicit his support for the poll.

Odede stated that Akpe was to lead Diri to Pa Adeboye and beg him to prevail on the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, an RCCG pastor, to support his reelection.

He said the plot would collapse like a pack of cards and recalled how Diri treated Mrs. Tinubu with disdain in 2022 when the First Lady, who was then campaigning for the election of her husband visited Bayelsa to commiserate with victims of the flood disaster in the state.

The statement read l”We urge the Bayelsa state government to save taxpayers’ monies, shelve the Lagos trip, and focus on the task of governance”.

“I have it on good authority that there are plans by the Diri government to solicit Pa Adeboye’s support

“We understand Peter Akpe, Chief of Staff to the governor is trying to broker a meeting between Governor Diri and Pa Adeboye in Lagos.

“It is expected that Pa Adeboye will in turn prevail on the first lady, H.E Senator Remi Tinubu who is also an RCCG pastor to support Diri on sentimental grounds”.

“Unfortunately, our very dear first lady will not give in to that desperate plot. She remembers too well how Gov Diri locked her out of Creek Haven Gates last year.