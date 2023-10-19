Bayelsa Guber: I’m Not Campaigning Under Peter Obi – LP Candidate

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, on Wednesday, said that he is not campaigning under the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

According to Eradiri, he is contesting in the November 11, 2023 election because of the issues that bedevilled the people of the state.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, Eradiri said, “I have a secretariat, I am campaigning and I have a structure. If they come with 20 cars I come with two. But I have come with a stronger message and I am communicating with the people. I give a summary of my plan to every community I go to.

“I am not campaigning under Peter Obi. I am campaigning because of the issues that bedevil our people in Bayelsa. Only a Bayelsan that understands the issues can deal with them.

“Yes, I am an Obidient. Why? Because I believe in integrity, capacity and competence. These are the core values of the Obidients. But I am contesting because of my state. It will help me because he is a man people love and respect and he comes to Bayelsa to express that.”

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party added that he is contesting in the election to win, noting that young people in the state are in support of his candidature