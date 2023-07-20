Bayelsa Guber: I’ll Develop Strong Sustainable Economy – Idikio

Barrister Warmate Jones Idikio, the candidate of Accord Party (AP) in the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship election has said that his primary purpose of joining the race was to develop a strong and sustainable economy for true prosperity of the state and its people.

Idikio who is also the Director-General of Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECIMA) said that statistics had shown that the oil-rich state with vast potential in agriculture ranks poorest among the 36 states of the country stated that all of that can change with the implementation of a well-designed and detailed 30-year Bayelsa economic development plan.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, he said that is the key aspect of project Bayelsa that he proposes to introduce if voted into power come November 11th, 2023.

Warmate Idikio who is a lawyer by training with vast knowledge, experience and expertise in several critical sectors of the Nigerian economy maintained that one bane of the state was the penchant for playing politics without a concomitant concern for the growth and development of the economy leaving critical sectors to grind to a halt hence the overreliance on monthly allocations from the Federation Account for sustenance adding that all those will change when he takes over power in 2024.

Speaking on the philosophy behind his proposed 30-year Bayelsa State economic development plan, Idikio stated that it demonstrates the uncontroverted desire of all Bayelsans to deliberately work for the prosperity of the state through a well-designed structured, documented approach and unbroken implementation by the government in partnership with the private sector and all Bayelsans.

Idikio stressed that the trade policy is to encourage the localization of production, establish a trade centre and encourage cross-border trade adding that the investment policy will identify key sectors with very high potential, identify and implement a growth pole for the delivery of the development strategy while the industrial policy is aimed at promoting production and the establishment of at least one technologically driven industry every year to increase output year on year.

In his bid to usher in a new era of economic development in the state if elected governor, he vows to pledge his unalloyed support for the development of Bayelsa State and to do his very best in the simplest ways to provide decent living and achieve prosperity for all.

He said “My vision is to make Bayelsa State the fastest growing economy by the year 2030 and to improve the standard of living of one million Bayelsans in four years.

“Critically, Bayelsa State like several other states of the federation, is just surviving and until it begins to do critical analyses of the challenges confronting it in the critical sectors and does a self-evaluation, things are likely to remain the same.

“My strategy is to build the local economy on a tripod of building a productive people, secondly, encouraging the building of strong businesses and industries and thirdly, building a strong economy for the creation and redistribution of wealth.

“I postulate an economic development blueprint based on the establishment of a trade centre to increase local production output and encourage economic cooperation with other economies.

“All the above are to be supported by an active “growth pole” focused investment policy to determine a holistic approach to turn the tide around and make the state the choice destination for investors and investments.

“The broad-based outcome of the implementation of the development plan is to achieve critical market access, local technical capacity, financial growth, economic resilience, expansion and sustainability.

“The prosperity and development of Bayelsa State lies in the transformation of potentials and resources in building a strong, long-term economy.

“The question remains if project Bayelsa is achievable with Idikio in the driving seat. The answer is a resounding yes based on my professionalism and experience in several critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“With my experience at the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, YECCIMA, for the better part of fifteen years with a track record of professional engagement, I have what it takes to address the dire and sagging economic situation of the state.

“My policy propositions and lectures on economic development through the empowerment of small and medium enterprises over the past several years is a testament to my deep knowledge of advocacy, formulation and implementation of the business environment critical policies and regulations will do the magic.

Idikio is the founder of the AfCTA Roundtable, a continental think-tank of trade policy and investment experts who interpret the content of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to SMEs and provide continent-wide advisory on trade policy implementation.

He is the General Counsel and member of the Board of the All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, AAASME which has affiliations with the African Union.

He is also a member of the faculty of the Africa Industrialization group with a focus to accelerate the industrialization of the African continent under the African Union’s accelerated industrial development for Africa initiative.