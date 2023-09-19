Bayelsa Guber: Ijaw youths ask stakeholders to abide by INEC rules

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has called on stakeholders in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State to play the game according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rules and regulations.

The group said it would resist any form of bloodshed before, during and after the poll. It, therefore, urged everyone to play the game accordingly.

Rising from its executive council meeting, the IYC also appealed to the Federal and State governments to prioritise lasting solutions to flood disasters in the Niger Delta region.

The council, in a communiqué issued on Monday in Yenagoa after the meeting, said political actors and gladiators must shun any act that could escalate tension in Bayelsa during the forthcoming poll.

The IYC in the communiqué signed by its President, Dr Alayi Theophilus, asked politicians to shun hate speeches and focus on selling their manifestoes to the people.

The IYC said, “It is our firm belief that the lives and safety of Ijaw citizens should always supersede political considerations and electoral processes.

“We shall hold politicians responsible if any Ijaw life is lost during and after the election. We in the IYC shall not fold our arms to see that the existing peace we enjoy in the state is damaged.”