Bayelsa Guber: Group Tells Founding Fathers To Be Weary Of Diri’s Endorsement Meeting

As the Bayelsa State Governorship election knocks at the door with chains of endorsement sponsored by the Governorship candidates, a group named New Generation Leaders (NGL) have told founding fathers of the state to beware of a plot by the state Governor, Douye Diri, to lure them into attending an endorsement meeting disguised as a gathering for state’s interests.

NGL in a statement issued on Saturday by its Spokesman, Comrade Precious Odede, said Diri after being in office for fours had resorted to desperate strategies including the adoption of a series of endorsements strategies to portray himself as a popular candidate.

The group stated that the latest was a plan to lure the state’s founding fathers to Government House for a meeting, which would surprisingly turn out to be an endorsement event.

He stated at first the agenda of the meeting would look like a pro-Bayelsa meeting, but at the end the main objective of the meeting would be unveiled with a media announcement that the founding fathers were behind him.

Odede wondered why Diri was planning to use his privileged position to intimidate and humiliate the state founding fathers, who were already disappointed at his performance.

While showering encomiums on the founding fathers and elders, Odede appealed to them to scrutinise any invitation for a meeting ahead of the election.

He said the elders should be wondering while the governor never engaged them since he assumed office over four years ago but chose a period close to his defeat at the poll to do so.

“Again, we have uncovered a plot to get our dearly revered founding fathers and elders to a meeting that would seem a pro-Bayelsa meeting, but at the end of the day announcements would be made and the media will fly with stories of an endorsement’.

“Unfortunately many of our dearly revered founding fathers and elders would be taken aback because they would, of course, be wondering the purpose of the visit.

“We condemn in totality the planned move to take advantage of our founding fathers and very respected elders. Over the years, we have known and seen them as apolitical, poised always just for the collective growth of our state.

“They are fathers to us all and sacrificing the integrity, and reverence they have on the altar of politics is one of the most desperate political adventures we have ever heard.

“While we appreciate, adore and adore our founding fathers and elders council, we may at this point advise that they scrutinize invites at this point as it is very close to the elections.

“We eternally thank the Bayelsa State founding fathers and the elders council and we are aware that in their great wisdom, no politician can trick them into a meeting that would be announced as an endorsement of Governor Douye Diri’. The statement concluded.