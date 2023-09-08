Bayelsa Guber: Get Voters To Vote For You If You Want To Win, Effanga Advises Candidates

As the Bayelsa State Governorship Election approaches, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Bayelsa State, Obo Effanga has disclosed that the only way a candidate will win in the incoming election which will be conducted by the body is for them to get voters to vote for them.

This was as he assured that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would once again be used for voter accreditation and transmission of results.

He assured that they will conduct a good election and follow the Electoral Acts and guidelines maintaining that INEC will not interfere in any way to assist anyone.

Efffanga who just resumed work last week as the new REC Bayelsa State maintained that after voting, the votes will be counted in the presence of the party agents before onward movement to the collation centre.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday during a press briefing to abreast the public of the body’s preparation so far he said that the body was fully ready to conduct a free and fair election according to the constitution.

Almost all the non-sensitive materials Affanga said are already in the local government areas where the election is going to be conducted, adding that the sensitive materials that will come, will be moved to their various locations during the election.

He advised all eligible voters who have not collected their voter’s card to do so adding that from September 11 to October 9, the collection of the voter’s card will be at the local government offices of INEC.

He said ” The only way somebody can win election conducted by us is for the person to get voters to vote for him. Every vote will count we will ensure that the personnel we will send to the field are adequately qualified and knowledgeable about the process of the election.

“Nothing has changed with the process of election in Nigeria. We are still going to conduct the election based on the provisions of the constitution, electoral act and guidelines of INEC.

“After voting at the polling units, the votes will be counted there, they will be recorded in the physical result sheet, we will use the BVAS to take a snapshot of the result, they will be taken to the collation centre where the results are authenticated and the photograph that was taken will be uploaded into the IREV.

“Then from there, we move from the wards collation to the local government collation. From the local government collation, we come to the state collation and that is when the final collation is done and the result is announced and a winner is declared.

“I assure you on behalf of my team, we will do all our best to conduct a very good election taking into cognizance what the constitution says, what the electoral act says and what the guidelines for the election will be. We are getting set for the election and we will do all that we can to ensure that this is a success

“Every vote will count, we will ensure that every personnel sent to the field are adequately qualified and knowledgeable about the processes of election. We will not interfere in any way to aid or assist anyone. Anybody that wants to win the election should be talking to the voters.

“Every registration area that has more than 500 cards that have not been collected, the owners of those cards can go to the registration area centres and collect their cards but where you have less than that, you have to go to the INEC office in the local government area.

“On Monday, September 11, voters who have not collected their voter cards will have an opportunity to do so at the local government offices of INEC. INEC will roll out materials for the election in every of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State and in all 105 wards and 2244 polling units in the state.

“INEC will ensure that materials get to the location when they are supposed to and deploy personnel to those places. INEC will also watch out for flooding and deploy personnel accordingly.

” We will do all they can to ensure that the election is conducted within the constitutional provision. If something drastic happens we will respond accordingly.