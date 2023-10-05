Bayelsa Guber: Gboribiogha Accuses Sylva of Diverting State-Owned Oil Field

As the Campaign for the Bayelsa State Governoship Election heats up, accusations and counter-accusations are going on as the immediate past deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd) has accused Timipre Sylva the APC governorship Candidate of allowing the state-owned oil field licence to be revoked and then diverted it to a private firm when he was Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Speaking on Wednesday when the PDP Campaign trail visited the Nembe, Gboribiogha stated that with that and other things, Governor Diri stood a better chance to win in Nembe because of the love he had demonstrated during his first tenure.

Rear Admiral John-Jonah asserted that, unlike the governor, Chief Sylva had severally exhibited a penchant for working against the progress of the Nembe people from his time as governor of the state when he said the Ogbia-Nembe road project was not “economically viable.”

A statement by the chief press secretary to Douye Diri Daniel Alabrah stated that the former deputy governor, who is also chairman of the state’s elders council noted that if the APC candidate could resist development in his own local government area, then he cannot lead the state again.

“The adage blood is thicker than water is not applicable in all circumstances. Sometimes, it is your own brother that would harm you while somebody from another blood might be the one to save you. That is what we are seeing today in Governor Diri.”

Also, Governor Diri speaking at the King Koko Square in Ogbolomabiri, Diri told the large crowd of party members and supporters that he was glad to return to campaign peacefully in the community where he was denied access in 2019 by gunmen that attacked and killed scores of his supporters even though there has been calls to withdraw the Police team from Nembe.

He called for a minute silence in honour of the departed just as thanked the people for voting massively for the PDP during the last National Assembly elections that ensured victory for all the party’s candidates.

The governor restated his position that traditional rulers must ensure peace and prevent electoral violence in their domain as his administration would wield the big stick and dethrone any of them found wanting.

He narrated the effort made towards accomplishing the gigantic project and how he met stiff opposition, particularly from the former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is his main contender in the November 11 contest.

Earlier, the King of Nembe Kingdom, Dr Edmond Daukoru, Mingi XIII, urged the electorate in Bayelsa State to be wary of politicians who make empty promises during election seasons.

The king, who is a former Nigerian Minister of State for Energy and Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), also said his people will resist politicians whose stock-in-trade was to deceive the electorate with vague promises.

Daukoru equally implored his subjects to be guided in their choice of who to vote for on November 11 by the visible projects they can see in their domain and not by sweet talks and fancy stories of politicians.

He said: “Campaign time is when you have to explain to all that you mean well; that you need their mandate so that you can carry out your programme to the fullest.

“Nembe is going to vote and the people would not be bought over. We have to be guided by what we see. They can fool the people some of the time but cannot fool all the people all the time.

“Seeing is believing. People are to be guided by what they see not by fancy stories or expectations.

“Nembe is only an island rearing to become a city. So, we cannot afford any bloodletting if we are to grow in cooperation, in skills and in our contribution to the state.

“Your Excellency, I’m very happy that early in your campaign you found time to visit us. I do know that you come very often to see your beloved projects, to see things for yourself.

“That is the way it should be. It is an assurance that the government and the community are under your view altogether as one unit and not in opposition to one another.

“Let us live to commission projects. Let us live to celebrate progress and not to be settling disputes and violence.”