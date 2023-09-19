Bayelsa Guber: Families Of 2015 Election Victims Want Sylva, Others Prosecuted

Families who lost their loved ones during the 2015 governorship election violence in Bayelsa State are coming together to demand justice and accountability for the brutal killings of their relatives.

This demand for justice comes in the aftermath of a similar demand, initiated by a Coalition of Pro-democracy organization that shed light on the atrocities committed during the election.

The Coalition had earlier demanded, that the Bayelsa State and the Federal government immediately prosecute, person indicted to have been involved or found to have supported the violence, characterized the aftermath of the 2015 Governorship election in the State, including the then, candidate of the opposition party, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The 2015 governorship election in Bayelsa State was marred by widespread violence, with lives lost due to political thuggery and lawlessness. Among those, who lost their lives, were Roland Yinkore, Simeon Otor, and Isaac Godgift, whose families, are now demanding justice.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa on Tuesday, a relative of one of the victims, who wants to remain anonymous, expressed the frustration of the concerned families, saying “For years, the families of the victims have endured the pain of losing their loved ones without seeing any perpetrators brought to justice.”

A pro-democracy organization recently conducted a thorough review of the election violence and released a report that identified key perpetrators, some of whom were prominent politicians and their key supporters. The report not only revealed the extent of the violence but also indicated that there were individuals who bore direct responsibility for these heinous crimes.

In the wake of this revelation, the families of the victims are now joining forces to demand justice for their loved ones.

The families demand that the identified perpetrators of the violence, regardless of their political affiliations, be swiftly brought to justice. They believe that holding these individuals accountable is essential for the healing of their communities and the prevention of future electoral violence

The families are also seeking support and compensation for the loss of their loved ones. Many of them have struggled to rebuild their lives after the tragic events of 2015, and they believe that the government should assist to help them recover.

They are also calling for a transparent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the election violence. They want to know the truth about what happened to their relatives and why it happened.

In addition to seeking justice for their loved ones, the families support efforts to reform the electoral process in Bayelsa State to prevent a recurrence of such violence in future elections.

The families are determined to ensure that the memory of their loved ones is not forgotten and that their deaths are not in vain. They are united in their demand for justice and are appealing to the government of Bayelsa State, the Federal government, enforcement agencies, and the international community to support their cause.

This demand for justice represents a crucial step toward healing the wounds of the past and ensuring that the principles of democracy, rule of law, and accountability prevail in Bayelsa State.