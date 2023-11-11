Bayelsa Guber: Eradiri Reacts As Six LP Chairmen Defects 24-Hour To Election

Hours to the commencement of the 2o23 Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Udengs Eradiri, has reacted to the mass defection of the Six Local Government Chairmen of the party.

Eradiri who spoke in a statement made available New Telegraph described the defectors as “betrayers who can trade anything for parochial gains.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that Eradiri was ousted by six out of the eight LGA Chairs on election eve due to the LP purported exclusion of its executives and structure from the gubernatorial campaign.

The leaders also asserted that Eradiri appointed a two-man campaign organisation, which he utilised as errand boys, and purposefully declined to inaugurate the campaign council.

The party leaders stated in a statement released in Yenagoa on Friday that Eradiri turned down many offers to address the party’s State Executives and requests for guidance on how to work in concert with other party officials.

The party chairmen include Super Kworkwor (Yenagoa), Ifiemi Ilahnyog (Southern Ijaw), Clinton Naru Emesua (Ogbia), Tamuno Deifugha (Kolokuma/Opokuma), Warri Moses (Sagbama) and Appi Ebierelayefa Stephen (Nembe).

Reacting to the allegations in a chat with Daily Trust, Eradiri said he was not worried about the party leaders’ defection, labelling them as “betrayers who can trade anything for parochial gains.”

He also alleged that the aggrieved party leaders decided to dump him after collecting N100m from the state governor, Douye Diri, ahead of the election.

“I don’t know how to do party politics; it is so unfortunate that Bayelsa is in this state,” he said.