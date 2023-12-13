Bayelsa Guber: Eradiri Approaches Tribunal, Seeks Disqualification Of Diri, Sylva

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri has approached the tribunal seeking the disqualifications of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri, and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.
Eradiri, who rejected the results, insisted that he was the only eligible candidate who scored the valid votes cast and deserved to be declared as the duly elected governor of the state.
Addressing stakeholders, ward and Local Government officials of the party at his campaign office in Yenagoa, the state capital, Eradiri said he decided to explore the legal path after thoroughly assessing the outcome of the poll.
He said, “After the election, we said we were going to look at the issues, and I am here to officially inform the leadership of the party that we have gone to court, and we pray the court to declare me a winner.
“The reason is that the two leading opposition parties, PDP and the APC produced candidates that were not eligible to contest the elections, and I won the valid votes cast in the election, so I should be declared governor of Bayelsa State.
