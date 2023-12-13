Bayelsa Guber: Eradiri Approaches Tribunal, Seeks Disqualification Of Diri, Sylva

“There are issues of eligibility of the two candidates, and that is the ground we have gone to the tribunal. Many people have lost hope in the judiciary but that small thread we hold onto is the basis for me to challenge the declaration.

“After studying the entire process, I have decided to ask the tribunal to declare me governor. With the spread of my 950 votes you will see that in seven out of the eight local governments, I got the constitutional requirements, so if you invalidate the PDP and APC votes, I should be declared winner.”

Eradiri said he decided to explore the court options in the interest of the suffering people of Bayelsa, adding that he would continue to raise issues affecting the people.

He said: “If the court decides they’ll look the other way, we will still challenge it because of that small thread of hope we still believe that there are people of integrity in the judiciary and that is what we are holding onto”.

On the crisis rocking the party in the state, he said there was no faction, adding that the party stakeholders and leadership had decided to appoint an acting chairman by the constitution.

Eradiri said the former chairman of the party in the state lacked the constitutional power to suspend him.

He said: “Some persons decided to leave the party, they voluntarily left. The natural system of discipline in the party kicked him out not me. So there’s no faction.

“The position of the party is clear, if you participate in anti-party it is expulsion. We have a constitution that dictates our modus operandi. I have demonstrated the principles to put the party together so I can’t at this time destroy it myself.”