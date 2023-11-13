Bayelsa Guber: Diri Wins Six LGA’s, Sylva Wins Two LGA’s

Following the completion of the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state, anxiety has begun to build up as the electoral umpire prepares to announce the winner of the poll.

As of Sunday, Douye Diri had polled a total of 137,909 votes while Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 73,503 before the electoral umpire postponed the collation of results till Monday afternoon.

The results of two Local Governments, Brass and Southern Ijaw were yet to be announced before the postponement at the collation center. However, Sylva won Brass with 18,431 while Diri got 12,602 votes.

Announcing the results for Southern Ijaw moments ago, the resident electoral officer Prof, Faroq disclosed that the PDP polled a total of 24,685 while the APC got 18,174 votes.