Bayelsa Guber: Diri debunks violence allegation against Sylva

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has debunked the allegation of spying on governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva. Diri in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said he had no plans to to unleash violence on the former Minister.

Alabrah said: “Governor Douye Diri is a well-known pacifist and an advocate of politics without bitterness. He has said he won’t spill blood to get re-elected into office. “It is on record that for the first time in the history of elections in Bayelsa State, the February/March general election in the country was so peaceful in the state that there were no reported cases of bloodshed and killings unlike in the past.

“This was due to the governor’s peaceful disposition that has permeated the politics of the state. “Chief Sylva is good at crying wolf where there is none. Going by his antecedents, we believe he is the one planning what he is accusing the governor of. “But it is better to ignore the rantings of a drowning man seeking straws to hang on to or trying to make excuses for his failed governorship project.”

“His rejection by his party chieftains, his Nembe/Brass people and indeed the Bayelsa electorate is total.”