Bayelsa Guber: DIG Assures Of Peaceful Conduct Of Election

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, South-South, Sokari Pedro assured the people of Bayelsa State of peaceful conduct of the election on Saturday.

Addressing hundreds of women on Thursday in Yenagoa, who besieged the Police Command, demanding the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa, he assured them that all measures have been put in place for a smooth election.

He promised them that the election would be different from others marred by violence like in 2015 and 2019.

He said “We have heard your agitations, and we will ensure a peaceful conduct of the exercise before and after. I just addressed stakeholders of the various parties and other state actors that the election will be peaceful”

“2023 is not 2019 and 2015, we have put all measures together for a peaceful process. All security architecture is in place. Also, pass the information to your people in various communities to let peace reign.

“Without peace, there will be no development in our communities. We have to avoid unnecessary confrontations with people this election season.

Earlier the protesting women who besieged the Police headquarters dressed in black attires had demanded CP’s removal and also called on President, Ahmed Tinubu, and the Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure a non-violence November 11, election in the state.

The women displayed placards with inscriptions such as “IG- The Police must be neutral, Change CP Alausa for a violent free poll, We say No to CP Alausa, Give us new CP, we don’t want Tolani Alausa”.

One of the protesters, Madam Alice Daniels, said “All we are asking for is a violent free election in the state. Is that a big thing to ask from those who are supposed to be responsible for protecting us? Why can’t the police be neutral in this election?

“Can’t we just vote for our preferred candidate in peace? We want a non-violence exercise. The police should protect the people and allow us to vote who we want. This shouldn’t be like other elections where people manipulate election with the assistance of the police”

Timitimi Ebipador, a human rights activist, appealed to the state’s command for proper overseeing of the election process, noting that the best approach to a non-violent exercise is when the police are neutral.

She said “We are appealing to you for the conduct of a peaceful election, we want an exercise devoid of violence, you are responsible for the provision of security of our lives and that should be your duty, and not interfere in the election itself”

“No blood of any Bayelsan is worth the blood of any politician. Do all it takes for a non-violence election, we beg you to protect us. I call for a peaceful election. We want our husbands, children and even brothers safe after the exercise”

“We have experienced it on several occasions, in 2019, and 2015 it was marred by violence and till this moment nobody was prosecuted and jailed for violence.