Bayelsa Guber: Court Hears Ineligibility Case Against Maciver Friday

…As Group Alerts of Slotting In Fake Documents

The hearing of a substantive suit challenging the eligibility of the Bayelsa All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship candidate, Great Joshua Maciver to be a running mate to Timipre Sylva in the November 11 Governorship poll is scheduled for Friday, September 29.

In the suit with number FHC/YNG/CS114/2023/, the APC was listed as the first defendant, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chief Timipre Sylva and Joshua MacIver were listed as second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

Recall that a female governorship aspirant of the APC, Ikisima Johnson, who also participated and lost the party’s governorship primaries to the eventual winner, Chief Timipre Sylva, is challenging the eligibility of Joshua Maciver and seeking his disqualification as the party’s running mate on the ground that he is allegedly an ex-convict who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

This is as a Civil Society group, Coalition for Social Justice and Equity Initiative have raised an alarm over an alleged plot by the presidential amnesty programme office to slot in the name of the Bayelsa APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Joshua Maciver into the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) database and tender an affidavit to back it up in the court.

The group in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Thursday, called on the Presiding Judge, Justice Olaide Quadiri and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to be on red alert.

The Coalition through its Public Relations Officer, Ezra Areo asked the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to at alert.

The group alerted the President and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu of the alleged attempt to commit forgery, perjury, and contempt of Court. They called for the immediate sack of the Presidential Amnesty Boss, Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd.) from office.

The group also accused Joshua Maciver of alleged forgery of Federal Government documents. He was alleged to have forged a Presidential Amnesty identification card purportedly issued in August 2009 and numbered BY/B4/007/09.

Ezra Areo also claimed that despite being declared wanted by the Ministry of Interior and the decision of the administration of Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to offer Presidential pardon to militants during the militancy days in the Niger Delta, Joshua Maciver refused to embrace the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) fearing that the Amnesty Programme was a clandestine ploy by the federal government to round him and others up.

The statement read “We are calling on the presiding judge and the inspector general of police to be aware that the document to be tendered are fake and an alleged attempt to lie on oat. Joshua Maciver has long been verified not to be on the list of Amnesty Beneficiaries.”

“Maciver was never a fighter for the people, he escaped from prison in 2006 and was already out of the creeks in late 2007 and early 2008 hiding in Bayelsa Government House with Timipre Sylva the then Governor, when Amnesty had not been proclaimed, for fear of being rearrested and returned to prison.”

“Maciver has over the years publicly claimed to have accepted the Amnesty Programme, however, he never presented himself for proper documentation like the 30,000 Amnesty beneficiaries to the Presidential Amnesty team. Maciver was not alone in this reasoning as over 10,000 ex-agitators felt the same way.”

“By the provisions of sections 31, 33 and 34 of the Electoral Act, the time for nomination of a new running mate has elapsed. It simply means that the candidature of Chief Timipre Sylva cannot stand alone with a disqualified deputy.”

“It is common knowledge that sometime on the 25th of June 2009 the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Late Musa Yar’adua granted amnesty to Niger-Delta Militants.

“It is also important to state that Amnesty is usually and generally, addressed to classes or even communities wherein it allows the government of a Nation or State to “forget” criminal acts, usually before prosecution has occurred.

“In the case of Joshua Maciver, he was allegedly convicted by a competent court of jurisdiction sometime in 2006 and has no relation with militancy activity, therefore the amnesty proclamation of 2009 cannot operate to serve as a pardon for the conviction of the offences committed by Joshua Maciver, which is not in any way associated with militant activities in the Niger-Delta.”

“At this juncture, it is also imperative to understand the difference between amnesty and pardon. While amnesty is targeted towards a group of people for forgetfulness of offences of a political nature, pardon seeks to set aside the punishment of an individual, for a criminal who has been tried and convicted. By the amnesty proclamation made on the 29th of June, 2009 the same does not in any way seek to pardon or forget the conviction and sentencing of any individual however called.” The statement concluded.