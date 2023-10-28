Bayelsa Guber: Coast Now Clear For Me To Win – Diri

With exactly two weeks to the Bayelsa State Governorship election, Governor Douye Diri has assured the people of the state that the coast is now clear for him to continue occupying the Creek Heaven as the Governor of the state.

Governor Diri who spoke on Friday told the people of the state that Timipre Sylva who is the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 Bayelsa Governorship Election has been disqualified, adding that even his application for stay of execution was not granted therefore the coast is very clear for him.

Speaking at Sabagreia when his campaign trail touched the Kolokuma Opokuma axis of the state, he assured his supporters that his lawyers called him from Abuja on Friday, October, 27 to give him the information.

Diri said that the people of the state should prepare to sing a song of victory, noting that the coast is now clear.

He said” As we were returning here, I got a call from Abuja that all the motions that were filed by Timipre Sylva and the APC in the matter going on in the Appeal Court has been struck out.

“So Timipre Sylva remains disqualified. I heard that the court told them that what they were doing is an abuse of the court process that they should come and face the substantive matter of his disqualification and they were not ready to take any frivolous motion from Timipre Sylva again.

Speaking earlier at the Campaign Ground, Meitema Obodor who is the Director General of the campaign council of Governor Diri thanked the people of KOLGA for giving their Son support.

He asked the people to continue to pray for their son stating that he was coasting to victory.

He said, “I want to thank you for giving us your son who has performed exceptionally well. I always refer to him as my phenomenon governor.

He asked the people” If you have Gold in your hand and somebody is trying to come and display Bronze, which one you go for? All you need to do is to continue to pray for your own, grace is at work.

“No other Canoa, this is the only launch Boat and I told you from day one that we are coasting to victory. We have resolved not to campaign in Kolokuma Opokuma unless you don’t have sense or eyes or you don’t have a brain.

“Will you go and give what is already in your hand to other people and the worst is that the people are not qualified? Leaders of Kolokuma Opokuma, just keep like thirty cows so on the day of the election, we distribute to local governments and we will be cooking and eating. This enforcement election.

Kesiye Isowo the secretary of PDP in the state and a son of Sabagreia in his own remarks said that they are happy adding that this is the first time a KOLGA has become a governor in the state.

Isowo said ”We are happy because this is the first time a son from Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government has become a governor and you have made all of us proud. We have gone to almost every nook and cranny of Bayelsa State and wherever we go, the message is very clear. Yes, Diri.

“We are welcoming you to Sabagreia the headquarters of constituency 2. We know that you know our problems, we are not here to talk about issues that concern us because we know that you are part and parcel of this local government but be rest assured that we are all coasting to victory.