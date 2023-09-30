Bayelsa Guber: Be Focused, Disciplined, Ganduje Advises APC Campaign Council

As the National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday inaugurated its campaign team ahead of the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship election.

The National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who spoke at Yenagoa, the state capital urged the newly-inaugurated campaign council to be disciplined and focused in a bid to win the governorship election and ensure that Bayelsa State is governed by APC come February 2024.

Speaking at the event, Ganduje assured Bayelsans that the party has a formidable campaign team to win the November 11 governorship election urging the party members to work in unity to ensure the success of the party at the poll.

Recall that Timipre Sylva the immediate past minister of states for mineral resources is the APC candidate in the November 11 Governorship Election with Great Joshua MacIver as his running mate.

Banking on the competence of Timipre Sylva, he assured that as a former governor and minister, he was s conversant with the workings of government adding that he would offer the state the needed leadership and bring about development in the state.

“Our candidate was a former governor of Bayelsa state for one term, but he was not given the chance in the nomination not that he was defeated. He was Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore being a governor and a minister before, he has identified a six-point agenda for the development of Bayelsa state.

“He has been able to produce a blueprint for this agenda, he has been able to develop a strategy for the implementation of the blueprint, he is conversant with the workings of the Federal Government, he is conversant with the workings of the state government.

“So he will be able to build a synergy between the Federal and the Bayelsa state government so that he can take this state to a much higher level.

“We have to believe in him, he has the knowledge, he knows the environment, he knows the character and the implementors, therefore he knows how to coordinate for his six-point agenda.

Talking about the campaign council, he said “Our national campaign council, we have selected competent people, with experience, who know what it takes to win election.

“You need to be proactive, you need to be organized, you need to be disciplined, you need to follow the electoral laws, you need to know the security issues, you need to know how to monitor and how to administer the voting system so that you don’t give the room that you are rigged out.

“You must invigilate, you must supervise. On election day, you must be up and doing, put your ears and nose ground at the polling units.

“The team that we have put together that will work with the local team in Bayelsa will be able to win the election, come November 11.” He said.

Also speaking, the chairman of APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Gombe State, Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, expressed hope that with the Calibre of persons in the campaign council and the massive support the party has received from the people of Bayelsa state, the election will be an easy ride for APC and it’s candidate, Timipre Sylva.

“As we came into Bayelsa state, we saw things for ourselves, our party and the candidate are really on ground, when we saw a very high influx of personalities coming into the party, even from the sitting government and other parties, we really have peace of mind that our party is heading for success.

“With the Calibre of personalities in the campaign team, I believe by the grace of God, we will deliver Sylva into the Government House in Yenagoa. We will work assiduously and deliver him.

“But for us to succeed, I call on all party men and women, Committee members to join hands, because there is strength in unity, we should never go with a divided house, with what we saw on the ground already, with a little effort, we will unseat the PDP government and to do that, we must work hard.” He said.

The governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, promised to return the state back to the part of progress and development, using his six-point agenda adding that he has done it before and he will do it again.