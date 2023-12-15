Bayelsa Guber: APC Knocks Diri, PDP For Accusing Sylva

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter, has berated a comment credited to by a group named Niger Delta Democratic Watch alleging the governorship candidate of the party in the November 11, 2023, Timipre Sylva, was employing Information Technology (IT) specialists in Lagos to manipulate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and falsify the results already announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa signed by Doifie Buokoribo, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, considered the comment irresponsible, incredible and laughable adding that It was a product of fear, desperation and hysteria.

The statement continued “Although the statement is attributed to a certain group, named Niger Delta Democratic Watch, we are aware that it is being circulated from Government House, Yenagoa, by aides of the embattled Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who knows he did not win the last election.

“The election has since ended, and the BVAS machines are with INEC. So the question of Sylva camping people in Lagos or anywhere to reconfigure BVAS machines for a process that has already been concluded does not arise. It simply does not make sense.

“As far as we know, Diri and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked in cahoots with INEC to compromise the November 11 election.

“Votes were arbitrarily cancelled in areas where the APC won overwhelmingly, and there were huge incidents of over-voting in areas where the PDP was declared victorious.

“If anyone stole the votes, it was PDP and Diri. Sylva has since approached the Election Tribunal to prove that PDP worked with INEC to rig him out.

“To now suddenly allege that Sylva is trying to compromise the BVAS in the custody of INEC shows how low Diri and his cohorts can get in trying to cover up or divert attention from their electoral fraud, just when it is about to be exposed. It raises a pertinent question: Who is afraid of the election courts? The group asked